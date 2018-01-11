Russia’s grain harvest hits 134.1 mln tonnes record in 2017

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest in net weight amounted to 134.1 mln tonnes in 2017, an 11.2% increase compared with 2016, a source in the Agriculture Ministry told TASS.

"As of today 134.1 mln tonnes is the final (figure)," the source said, adding that the national statistics service Rosstat might provide updated data in February.

Earlier the ministry said that grain harvest in net weight would be at least 130.5 mln tonnes in 2017, adding that grain harvest in bunker weight amounted to 140 mln tonnes as of the middle of December 2017.

This means last year’s grain harvest hit the Soviet record of 127 mln tonnes of 1978.

In 2016, Russia boasted of a record-breaking grain and pulse crops harvest of 120.7 mln tonnes.