Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s grain harvest hits 134.1 mln tonnes record in 2017

Business & Economy
January 11, 15:21 UTC+3

This is an 11.2% increase compared with 2016, according to a source in the Agriculture Ministry

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest in net weight amounted to 134.1 mln tonnes in 2017, an 11.2% increase compared with 2016, a source in the Agriculture Ministry told TASS.

Read also

Russia comes first in terms of grain exports — Putin

Russia can repeat 2017 grain harvest record — agriculture minister

Russia hopes to increase grain sales to Sudan — Putin

Russia outshines US in grain sales, agriculture minister points out

Russia to boost grain supplies to Morocco — PM

"As of today 134.1 mln tonnes is the final (figure)," the source said, adding that the national statistics service Rosstat might provide updated data in February.

Earlier the ministry said that grain harvest in net weight would be at least 130.5 mln tonnes in 2017, adding that grain harvest in bunker weight amounted to 140 mln tonnes as of the middle of December 2017.

This means last year’s grain harvest hit the Soviet record of 127 mln tonnes of 1978.

In 2016, Russia boasted of a record-breaking grain and pulse crops harvest of 120.7 mln tonnes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
3
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
4
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
5
Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test
6
Duma deputy proposes to change US embassy’s address to 1 North American Dead End
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама