Russia to boost grain supplies to Morocco — PM

RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russia plans to boost grain supplies to Morocco, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday, adding that Moroccan fruits exports are also expected to rise.
"We plan to increase supplies of grain and other plants to Morocco, while Morocco will supply fruits and other products to the Russian market," he said.
According to Medvedev, Moscow is interested in boosting imports of Moroccan fruits.
The talks also focused on new projects between the two countries in energy, agriculture and travel industry, Medvedev said. "We are opening up new fields, particularly, cooperation in the area of defense production supplies and security area," he added.