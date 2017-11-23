Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes to increase grain sales to Sudan — Putin

Business & Economy
November 23, 14:33 UTC+3

Russia and Sudan are developing ties in the economic sphere, Putin says

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Vladimir Putin

Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Russia hopes to increase sales of grain to Sudan to 1 mln tonnes, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir.

"Sudan is a major buyer of our grain. We expect to increase the volume of grain sold to your market up to 1 mln tonnes," Putin said.

Russia and Sudan are developing their relations in the economic sphere, the Russian leader said. Total volume is not high so far but growth rates are good, Putin noted. According to statistics, turnover surged 60% in the last year and already 80% in nine months of this year, he said.

The two countries have good prospects in the economic sphere, particularly in energy, exploration and resources swapping. Putin said. "Prospects are in place not merely in the hydrocarbons sector but also in the electric power industry and peaceful nuclear development," the Russian President added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MP blasts US ‘brazen’ plans to keep military presence in Syria after defeat of terrorists
2
Russia to create Su-30SM fighter aircraft squadron on western flank
3
Moscow to protect Russian senator detained in Nice — Kremlin
4
Russia to help Sudan upgrade its armed forces
5
Kremlin: Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be convened after its participants confirmed
6
Kremlin doubts reliability of reports on US’ plans to stay in Syria after defeat of IS
7
Russia to send oceanographic ship to Argentina to assist search for missing submarine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама