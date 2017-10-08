Russia expects highest grain harvest - Putin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted the Russian agricultural sector’s workers on the Day of Agriculture and Processing Industry, noting the country expects a record grain harvest, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"Today, agriculture and the entire agro-industrial complex, is a most dynamic sector of the Russian economy," the greeting reads. "This year, we expect the record harvest - about 130 billion tonnes, and this record is made in not at all favorable weather conditions."

Russia confirms its status of a leading grain producer and takes leading positions in wheat export, the president said. "We can see positive dynamics also in other directions, like production of pork and meat, in oilseeds, sugar beet, fruit and vegetables," he added.

The stimulating methods prove their effectiveness. "We are pleased to see development of various forms: not only big companies, but small farms," the telegram reads.

The president stressed the country should develop organic products, develop deep processing, improve its positions on the global markets, use effectively the natural advantages of agriculture. Raising living standards in villages remains a priority, he said. "Those are development of the social sphere, renovation of schools, clinics, cultural institutions, building roads and improvement of the rural territories," the president said.