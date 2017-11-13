Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia outshines US in grain sales, agriculture minister points out

Business & Economy
November 13, 16:17 UTC+3 KISLOVODSK

In the agricultural year of 2016-2017, which ended on June 30, Russia had exported a record high of 35.5 mln tonnes of grain, mostly wheat

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

KISLOVODSK, November 13. /TASS/. Russia is beating the United States in grain sales, making Washington take losses, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Monday.

Read also
Vladimir Putin

Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin

"I think that American farmers are feeling under the weather amid the huge harvest in Russia, which will be about 130 mln tonnes. On some markets, we’ve pushed the Americans aside, and certainly, they are suffering losses, so we’re just overjoyed about this," the minister said, noting that this situation is favorable for Russia’s agricultural producers.

"Today, there is the task to make the price acceptable for all of Russia," he said, stressing that 130 mln tonnes is not the maximum figure. "It is most important to find new markets to sell to."

The Wall Street Journal earlier wrote that prices for US wheat have dropped on markets. According to the newspaper, the US Wheat Associates will be closing its office in Cairo, Egypt due to the surge in Russia’s grain harvest.

Russia among three top grain exporters

In the agricultural year of 2016-2017, which ended on June 30, Russia had exported a record high of 35.5 mln tonnes of grain, mostly wheat (27.1 mln tonnes).

According to the US Department of Agriculture, last season the US exported 28.1 mln tonnes of wheat. So, Russia lost its global leading positions on wheat to the US, but remained among the world’s top three producers.

In the agricultural year of 2015-2016, Russia exported 24.6 mln tonnes of wheat, becoming a global leader. However, the Russian Agriculture Ministry had failed to live up to its expectations for this status in 2016-2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
2
Russian anti-submarine destroyer cruises through English Channel
3
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
4
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
5
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
6
Russia outshines US in grain sales, agriculture minister points out
7
Russian grandmaster Karjakin joins Putin Team
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама