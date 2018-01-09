Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian expert examination authority approves construction of world’s first floating NPP

Business & Economy
January 09, 15:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The floating nuclear power plant will be built in Russia’s northernmost city of Pevek in Chukotka

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian state expert examination authority Glavgosexpertiza issued a positive conclusion after review of the construction project for the world’s first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) to be built in Russia’s northernmost city of Pevek in Chukotka, the agency said on its website on Tuesday.

The FNPP is intended for generation and output of heat and electric power and can also be used for seawater desalination. The floating power unit equipped with two reactors capable of producing up to 70 MW of electric power and 50 Gcal/h of heat in normal operating conditions is designed for operation as part of the FNPP. The plant also comprises waterworks and onshore infrastructure.

The Academician Lomonosov FNPP is to replace retiring capacities of the Bilibinskaya NPP in Chukotka, which is currently generating up to 80% of electric power in the isolated Chaun-Bilibinskaya grid. The nuclear power plant is expected to go live by 2019 and operate for about forty years.

