Moscow and Cairo sign documents for construction of Dabaa NPP in Egypt

Business & Economy
December 11, 16:47 UTC+3

The ceremony took place in the presence of the presidents of Russia and Egypt Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

CAIRO, December 11. /TASS/. The acts to start working on the General Contract for the construction of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt and the contract for the supply of nuclear fuel to this plant were signed in Cairo on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the presidents of Russia and Egypt Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following the talks in Cairo.

On behalf of Russia, the documents were signed by head of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev and on behalf of Egypt - by the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

Earlier, an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt and four contracts for the construction of the NPP, the supply of nuclear fuel for the entire period of its operation, a maintenance contract and a contract for the processing of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) were signed.

The intergovernmental agreement worth $30 bln to build the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, consisting of four 1200 MW power units, was concluded in November 2015 in Cairo. At the same time, the parties concluded an agreement on granting Egypt a state export loan worth $25 billion for the construction of a nuclear power plant, which will cover 85% of the construction works. The remaining costs should be covered by the Egyptian party by means of attracting private investors. It is planned that the project will be implemented in 12 years.

Earlier on Monday, Likhachev told reporters, that the construction of all four units of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt is expected to be completed by 2028-2029, the investments will amount to $21 bln.

Countries
Egypt
Persons
Vladimir Putin
