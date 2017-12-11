Moscow and Cairo sign documents for construction of Dabaa NPP in Egypt

CAIRO, December 11. /TASS/. The acts to start working on the General Contract for the construction of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt and the contract for the supply of nuclear fuel to this plant were signed in Cairo on Monday.
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the presidents of Russia and Egypt Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following the talks in Cairo.
On behalf of Russia, the documents were signed by head of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev and on behalf of Egypt - by the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.
Earlier, an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt and four contracts for the construction of the NPP, the supply of nuclear fuel for the entire period of its operation, a maintenance contract and a contract for the processing of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) were signed.
Earlier on Monday, Likhachev told reporters, that the construction of all four units of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt is expected to be completed by 2028-2029, the investments will amount to $21 bln.