Rosatom intends to finalize site for new NPP construction in China by year-end

Business & Economy
October 04, 16:34 UTC+3

Rosatom is currently building the Tianwan NPP in China

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to finalize the site for construction of the nuclear power plant (NPP) in China by 2017 year-end, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Fairly realistic," Likhachev said responding to a question whether the new NPP construction site in China can be negotiated by year-end.

China presented a working proposal on the site for construction of the new NPP of Russian design to Rosatom, Likhachev told reporters earlier.

Rosatom is currently building the Tianwan NPP in China. Construction of the third and the fourth power units of the plant is close to completion.

