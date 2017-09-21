Back to Main page
China made offer to Rosatom on new nuclear power plant site

Business & Economy
September 21, 18:29 UTC+3

Rosatom is currently building the Tianwan NPP in China

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, September 21. /TASS/. China presented an offer to Rosatom on a site to build a new nuclear power plant (NPP) of the Russian design, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Thursday.

"The site is nominated by the Chinese party; we received [the offer on the new NPP site] offline," Likhachev said.

China has not yet made a formal statement regarding the site for the new nuclear power plant, the top manager noted.

Rosatom is currently building the Tianwan NPP in China. Completion of third and fourth power units of the plant are at the final stage.

