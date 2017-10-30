Back to Main page
Russia, Nigeria ink agreements on NPP construction projects

Business & Economy
October 30, 21:17 UTC+3 ABU DHABI

The parties also signed a roadmap on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear technologies

Share
1 pages in this article

ABU DHABI, October 30. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria signed an agreement on development of projects for construction and operation of nuclear power plants (NPP) and a center with a multipurpose research reactor in the territory of Nigeria, Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Monday.

The parties also signed a roadmap on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

"Development of nuclear technologies will help Nigeria to reinforce the status of one of leading nations of the African continent. These are large-scale and strategically important projects that will determine relations between our countries for the long term," Rosatom said.

Sites will be selected and key parameters (capacity, configuration, timeframe and implementation milestones) and financing arrangements will be determined within the framework of the feasibility study for NPP and center construction projects, the Russian company said.

