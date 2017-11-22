Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s budget deficit not to exceed 2% of GDP in 2017 — economy minister

Business & Economy
November 22, 12:07 UTC+3

According to Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin, the country’s economy is on the rise

© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia’s budget deficit will amount to around 2% of GDP or even less by the end of this year, Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said Wednesday.

"Despite oil prices falling to around $40 per barrel, (Russia’s - TASS) budget deficit will be less than 2% (of GDP) this year," he said.

According to Oreshkin, the country’s economy is on the rise. "What is being discussed now is the issue of economic growth. Global organizations and we expect (GDP) growth of roughly 2%," he said.

The Russian government and the Central Bank are already implementing a number of measures aimed at reaching higher growth rates, the minister said. "Two years ago inflation was above 12% whereas today’s inflation is within the range of 2.6%," he said.

