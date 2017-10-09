Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months

US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 13:22
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Deficit of the Russian federal budget in January-September 2017 amounted to 268.13 bln rubles ($4.59 bln), which is nearly six times less than the indicator for the same period last year - 1.58 trillion rubles ($27.09 bln), according to the Russian Federal Treasury.
In particular, budget expenditures for October 1 amounted to 11.238 trillion rubles ($192.57 bln), revenues - 10.970 trillion rubles ($187.98 bln).
The largest expenditures were recorded under the articles "social policy" (3.812 trillion rubles - $65.32 bln), "national defense" (1.847 trillion rubles - $31.65 bln) and "national economy" (1.440 trillion rubles - $24.67 bln).