Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months

Business & Economy
October 09, 11:22 UTC+3

The deficit has amounted to $4.59 bln

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Deficit of the Russian federal budget in January-September 2017 amounted to 268.13 bln rubles ($4.59 bln), which is nearly six times less than the indicator for the same period last year - 1.58 trillion rubles ($27.09 bln), according to the Russian Federal Treasury.

In particular, budget expenditures for October 1 amounted to 11.238 trillion rubles ($192.57 bln), revenues - 10.970 trillion rubles ($187.98 bln).

The largest expenditures were recorded under the articles "social policy" (3.812 trillion rubles - $65.32 bln), "national defense" (1.847 trillion rubles - $31.65 bln) and "national economy" (1.440 trillion rubles - $24.67 bln).

