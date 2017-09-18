Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Finance Ministry predicts federal budget deficit will reach $23 bln in 2018

Business & Economy
September 18, 13:30 UTC+3

The budget deficit in 2019 is expected to amount to $15.04 bln

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia’s federal budget deficit totals 1% in 2017 — premier

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The forecasted deficit of the federal budget in 2018 will reach 1.33 trillion rubles ($23.07 bln) with income of 15.18 trillion rubles ($263.28 bln) and expenditures of 16.51 trillion rubles ($286.35 bln), according to the draft law on the Russian federal budget for 2018 and the period of 2019-2020, placed by the Ministry of Finance on the official website of legal documents.

At the same time, the budget deficit in 2019 is expected to amount to 867.01 bln rubles ($15.04 bln).

In 2020, the budget deficit is expected to amount to 960.32 bln rubles ($16.65 bln), according to the draft law.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army drives Islamic State out of villages on eastern shore of Euphrates
2
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
4
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама