Russian Finance Ministry predicts federal budget deficit will reach $23 bln in 2018

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltratorsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:29
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:10
Defendants found not guilty in Odessa riots case charged with separatismWorld September 18, 16:59
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge constructionSociety & Culture September 18, 16:48
Defendants in case of May 2014 unrest in Odessa found not guiltyWorld September 18, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The forecasted deficit of the federal budget in 2018 will reach 1.33 trillion rubles ($23.07 bln) with income of 15.18 trillion rubles ($263.28 bln) and expenditures of 16.51 trillion rubles ($286.35 bln), according to the draft law on the Russian federal budget for 2018 and the period of 2019-2020, placed by the Ministry of Finance on the official website of legal documents.
At the same time, the budget deficit in 2019 is expected to amount to 867.01 bln rubles ($15.04 bln).
In 2020, the budget deficit is expected to amount to 960.32 bln rubles ($16.65 bln), according to the draft law.