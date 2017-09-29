Back to Main page
Russia’s federal budget deficit to equal $21.9 bln in 2018

Business & Economy
September 29, 12:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Federal budget revenues will stand at $263.73 bln in 2018

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s government has revised downwards the federal budget deficit for 2018 to 1.271 trillion rubles ($21.9 bln), the press service reported Friday.

Meanwhile, budget deficit will amount to 819.1 bln rubles ($14.15 bln) in 2019, and 869.9 bln rubles ($15 bln) in 2020.

Federal budget revenues will stand at 15.257 trillion rubles ($263.73 bln) in 2018, 15.554 trillion rubles ($268.85 bln) in 2019, and 16.285 trillion rubles ($281.5 bln) in 2020. Budget expenditures will equal 16.529 trillion rubles ($285.84 bln) in 2018, 16.373 trillion rubles ($283.15 bln) in 2019, and 17.155 trillion rubles ($296.67 bln) in 2020.

Earlier federal budget deficit for 2018 was expected to reach 1.33 trillion rubles ($23.07 bln) with revenues amounting to 15.18 trillion rubles ($263.28 bln) and expenditures at 16.51 trillion rubles ($286.35 bln) as outlined in draft budget for 2018-2020. Meanwhile, budget deficit was expected to equal 867.01 bln rubles ($15.04 bln) in 2019, and 960.32 bln rubles ($16.65 bln) in 2020.

Total revenues of Russia’s federal budget in 2019 and 2020 were projected at 15.55 trillion rubles ($269.54 bln) and 16.28 trillion rubles ($282.19 bln), expenditures - 16.42 trillion rubles ($284.62 bln) and 17.24 trillion rubles ($298.83 bln), respectively.

