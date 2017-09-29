Back to Main page
Russian State Duma receives draft budget for 2018

Business & Economy
September 29, 12:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma received the draft budget for 2018 and the planned period of 2019-2020

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also

Russian government approves draft budget for 2018-2020

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The State Duma received the draft budget for 2018 and the planned period of 2019-2020, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"We have received today the draft budget from the Russian government and start its review," the speaker said.

The draft budget and the package of related draft budget laws will be presented to the State Duma by September 29, Prime Ministry Dmitry Medvedev said earlier.

It was reported earlier revenues of the federal budget are expected to be 15.2 trillion rubles ($262.8 bln) in 2018 against expenses of 16.5 trillion rubles ($285.2 bln).

