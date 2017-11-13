Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court to get ‘second try’ at questioning Rosneft boss in ex-minister’s bribery case

Business & Economy
November 13, 16:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukaev was taken into custody on November 14, 2016, in Rosneft’s office for extorting a $2 mln bribe from the oil company’s chief Igor Sechin

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Ulyukayev

Alexei Ulyukayev

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court will get a second attempt to question Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin on November 15, as it continues to delve into the evidence provided by the defense for the case against former Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukaev charged with accepting a $2 mln bribe, TASS reported from the courtroom.

On Monday, Sechin failed to show up in court. Another defense witness, First Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Teksler, appeared for questioning and told the court of the circumstances surrounding Bashneft’s privatization, calling it "a good deal."

Read also

Investigators find US dollars, gold in safe of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Ex-Minister Ulyukayev demanded $2 mln bribe from Rosneft CEO Sechin — court files

Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summit

Rosneft CEO Sechin may testify in court in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev — source

Ulyukaev was taken into custody on November 14, 2016, by the Russian Investigative Committee authorities in Rosneft’s office for extorting a $2 mln bribe from the oil company’s chief Igor Sechin. Ulyukaev demanded a bribe from Sechin to green light the deal on purchasing Bashneft’s shares and threatened to impede Rosneft’s lawful activities with negative audits against the company’s other deals if his demand was turned down, prosecutors say.

Experts found a special substance on the minister’s hands that was also discovered on the handle of the case containing the money. According to investigators, the first briefcase was given to Ulyukaev in one of the company offices on that day and he was allegedly promised to get the second case delivered to his car.

The former minister is charged under Part 6 Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Large-scale bribery taken by a civil servant"). He pled not guilty, but stated his intention to cooperate with investigators. Ulyukaev became the first federal minister in Russian history to be arrested while in office. In November 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his dismissal due to his loss of trust.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
2
Russian anti-submarine destroyer cruises through English Channel
3
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
4
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
5
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
6
Russia outshines US in grain sales, agriculture minister points out
7
Russian grandmaster Karjakin joins Putin Team
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама