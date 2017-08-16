Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summit

Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 16, 11:20
Vostochny Cosmodrome ready for 2017 launchesScience & Space August 16, 10:57
Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocationBusiness & Economy August 16, 10:05
Third launch from Russia's Vostochny spaceport scheduled for DecemberScience & Space August 16, 8:34
Russian watchdog detects over 23,000 websites promoting suicide in 5 yearsSociety & Culture August 16, 5:05
Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issueWorld August 16, 3:57
North Korea has ability to make rocket engines on its own — US intelligence officialWorld August 16, 1:54
CSKA wins UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg match against Young BoysSport August 16, 0:49
Artefacts found during My Street gentrification program on display at Museum of MoscowSociety & Culture August 15, 23:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukaev demanded a $2mln bribe from head of the Rosneft oil company Igor Sechin at a BRICS summit in India, prosecution said at Wednesday’s court session, a TASS correspondent reported.
"Sechin, who was aware of Ulyukaev’s threat, agreed to his illegal demands," the prosecutor said.
Ulyukaev is convicted under the article "Acceptance of a bribe in an especially large amount by a public officer in the Russian Federation, with bribe extortion." According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukaev was detained during acceptance of a $2mln bribe for positive assessment given by the Economic Development Ministry, which allowed Rosneft to purchase 50.08% of Bashneft’s shares from the state. Moreover, according to investigators, the issue concerns bribe extortion connected to threats to Rosneft officials.
The former minister has been under house arrest in his flat in Minskaya St, Moscow. On August 8, the court extended his house arrest until January 27, 2018. On November 15, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved him of his duties as communications minister due to loss of confidence. The meeting between BRICS states was held in October 2016 in Goa, India.