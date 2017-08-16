Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summit

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukaev demanded a $2mln bribe from head of the Rosneft oil company Igor Sechin at a BRICS summit in India, prosecution said at Wednesday’s court session, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Sechin, who was aware of Ulyukaev’s threat, agreed to his illegal demands," the prosecutor said.

Ulyukaev is convicted under the article "Acceptance of a bribe in an especially large amount by a public officer in the Russian Federation, with bribe extortion." According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukaev was detained during acceptance of a $2mln bribe for positive assessment given by the Economic Development Ministry, which allowed Rosneft to purchase 50.08% of Bashneft’s shares from the state. Moreover, according to investigators, the issue concerns bribe extortion connected to threats to Rosneft officials.

The former minister has been under house arrest in his flat in Minskaya St, Moscow. On August 8, the court extended his house arrest until January 27, 2018. On November 15, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved him of his duties as communications minister due to loss of confidence. The meeting between BRICS states was held in October 2016 in Goa, India.