Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev considers criminal prosecution against him a provocation.

"Of course, that was a provocation," he told reporters in Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Wednesday, without providing further details. Ulyukayev also said that he did not discuss the incident with the head of state. "No, I did not," he said answering a question on the issue.

Ulyukayev is facing charges of large-scale bribe-taking by a government official (Part 6, Section 290 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, 2016. That was the first detention of a senior government official in Russia’s modern history.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, Ulyukayev was detained while taking a $2 mln bribe for the ministry’s positive opinion about Rosneft’s purchase of 50.08-percent stake in Bashneft. Moreover, according to investigators, the former minister is charged with bribe extortion through threats to Rosneft representatives.

On November 15, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Ulyukayev off his duties over the loss of trust. The former minister is under house arrest. On August 8, the court extended his house arrest until January 27, 2018.