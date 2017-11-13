Lukoil mulling strategic alliance with Mexican Pemex

ABU-DHABI, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Lukoil is discussing new production projects in Mexico with the state company Pemex, Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov said Monday, adding that the US sanctions do not affect Lukoil’s offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

"I am meeting head of Remex today to discuss new initiatives, future projects. He would like to discuss particularly the creation of an alliance with Pemex with me," he said, adding that "(sanctions) do not affect (Lukoil’s operations)."