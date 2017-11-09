Russia's Alrosa sells $326.7 mln worth raw diamonds in October 2017

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS. /TASS/. Alrosa sold $326.7 mln worth raw diamonds in October 2017 and sales of cut diamonds amounted to $10.9 mln in value terms, the Russian diamond miner reported on Thursday.

Total sales of raw and cut diamonds in January - October amounted to $3.7 bln Alrosa said. Sales of raw diamonds totaled $3.62 bln and sales of cut diamonds amounted to $79 mln.

Company’s sales in value terms totaled $4.4 bln in 2016. It was reported earlier the company plans to mine and sell 39 mln carats of diamonds this year.

Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region.