Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamond

Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged swordRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 14:23
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial productionMilitary & Defense June 20, 13:41
Putin's spokesman to consider ECHR ruling on Russian gay propaganda lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 13:38
Multi-lingual support center available to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup fansSport June 20, 13:32
Developers working on power supply system for ExoMars landing moduleScience & Space June 20, 13:13
Press review: Syrian deconfliction woes and Kiev's Martial Law initiative for DonbassPress Review June 20, 13:00
European Court finds Russia’s legislation on gay propaganda to be discriminatoryWorld June 20, 12:59
Kremlin hopes US will urge Kiev to implement Minsk accordsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 12:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Alrosa mined a raw diamond with the weight of 62.75 carats at its Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant, press service of the Russian diamond miner said on Tuesday.
"A transparent crystal in an octahedron form with light yellowish tint and minor sulfide inclusions in the near surface zone has dimensions of 23 x 16 x 17 mm," the company said.
Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant accounted for over 30% in total production of raw diamonds by Alrosa in 2016. The plant mined 12.2 mln carats of raw diamonds worth $1.2 bln in 2016.