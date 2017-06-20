Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamond

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Alrosa mined a raw diamond with the weight of 62.75 carats at its Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant, press service of the Russian diamond miner said on Tuesday.

"A transparent crystal in an octahedron form with light yellowish tint and minor sulfide inclusions in the near surface zone has dimensions of 23 x 16 x 17 mm," the company said.

Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant accounted for over 30% in total production of raw diamonds by Alrosa in 2016. The plant mined 12.2 mln carats of raw diamonds worth $1.2 bln in 2016.