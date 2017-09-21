Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its history

Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Alrosa mined a 27.85 carat pink diamond. The diamond is nearly seven times above the prior record holder among Alrosa’s pink diamonds with the weight of 3.86 carats, the Russian diamond miner said on Thursday.
The diamond has dimensions of 22.47 x 15.69 x 10.9 mm. The gem has a saturated pink tone of jewelry quality and practically no defects, the company said.
"Experts of Alrosa are currently studying this gem to decide on whether to sell it as a raw diamond or cut it," company’s representative Evgeny Agureev said. "Big gems, especially of rare colors, traditionally enjoy high demand at auctions. Considering that no similar gems have been before in Alrosa’s history, we can say it will be the most expensive diamond of all time in Alrosa, if it is decided to cut the diamond in the company," the expert noted.
Alrosa found its largest pink diamond before in 2012. The company mined only three pink diamonds with the weight above 2 carats over the last eight years.