Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Alrosa sells special size diamonds worth $9 mln

Business & Economy
November 02, 20:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The price of the most expensive 40.47-carat raw diamond was over $1 mln, the company said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Alrosa sold raw diamonds in the amount of $9 mln within the framework of operations of the Eurasian Diamond Center in Vladivostok, the Russian diamond miner said on Thursday.

Read also
The Pink Star diamond

Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its history

66 gems with the total weight of 1,084 carats were sold from October 16 to 27. The price of the most expensive 40.47-carat raw diamond was over $1 mln, Alrosa said.

"Our branch in Vladivostok was opened in fall of 2016 and we can already summarize the first year of its operations. We staged four auctions for special size diamonds on the Far Eastern site from September 2016 to October 2017 and sold 4,708 carats of diamonds totaling $47 mln. This is a good result," press service of Alrosa said.

Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss fight against terrorism, national dialogue in Syria
3
Ban on all advertising in RT, Sputnik accounts shows US controls Twitter — diplomat
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Ukraine certainly has much to testify about US election — Lavrov
6
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit
7
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама