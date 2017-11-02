Russia's Alrosa sells special size diamonds worth $9 mln

Siberian scientists uncover shifts in reindeer migration due to climate changeScience & Space November 02, 20:52
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Alrosa sold raw diamonds in the amount of $9 mln within the framework of operations of the Eurasian Diamond Center in Vladivostok, the Russian diamond miner said on Thursday.
66 gems with the total weight of 1,084 carats were sold from October 16 to 27. The price of the most expensive 40.47-carat raw diamond was over $1 mln, Alrosa said.
"Our branch in Vladivostok was opened in fall of 2016 and we can already summarize the first year of its operations. We staged four auctions for special size diamonds on the Far Eastern site from September 2016 to October 2017 and sold 4,708 carats of diamonds totaling $47 mln. This is a good result," press service of Alrosa said.
Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region.