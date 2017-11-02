Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit

Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court denied the request of German concern Siemens in suspension of consideration of the first lawsuit against Rostec's Tekhnopromexport in the case regarding turbines for the Crimean thermal power plants,TASS reports from the courtroom.
Siemens announced motion to suspend the case at the beginning of the meeting, arguing that another lawsuit is being considered in the court involving Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (STGT), the requirements for which intersect with the first lawsuit.