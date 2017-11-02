Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit

Business & Economy
November 02, 12:10 UTC+3

The German company viewed the action filed to the Moscow Arbitration Court as "another option for return" of turbines

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Riumin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court denied the request of German concern Siemens in suspension of consideration of the first lawsuit against Rostec's Tekhnopromexport in the case regarding turbines for the Crimean thermal power plants,TASS reports from the courtroom.

Siemens announced motion to suspend the case at the beginning of the meeting, arguing that another lawsuit is being considered in the court involving Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (STGT), the requirements for which intersect with the first lawsuit.

Read also

Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — Kremlin

Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — source

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
3
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
4
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
5
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senator
6
Moscow vows to do its utmost to find out truth about Syria’s Khan Shaykhun incident
7
Russian aviation watchdog’s chief says too early to resume flights to Egypt
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама