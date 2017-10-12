Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — Kremlin

Press review: Iran to toughen up on Trump and Russia eyes big energy deals on Arab marketsPress Review October 12, 13:00
SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to give necessary explanations on the situation with Siemens’ turbines in Crimea but this topic is not on the agenda of his meeting with German businessmen, the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"No, it is not planned. Of course, if this question is raised, the president will be ready to give necessary explanations, he said.
He added that there will be no tete-a-tete meeting with a representative of Siemens and this representative will be with the group of other businessmen.