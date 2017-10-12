Back to Main page
Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 13:37 UTC+3

However, this topic is not on the agenda of Putin's meeting with German businessmen, the Kremlin spokesman said

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to give necessary explanations on the situation with Siemens’ turbines in Crimea but this topic is not on the agenda of his meeting with German businessmen, the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it is not planned. Of course, if this question is raised, the president will be ready to give necessary explanations, he said.

He added that there will be no tete-a-tete meeting with a representative of Siemens and this representative will be with the group of other businessmen.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
