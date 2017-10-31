Back to Main page
Russia’s energy exports to EU break record

Business & Economy
October 31, 13:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s uninterrupted hydrocarbons supplies to Europe provide competitive advantages to EU countries, the Russian foreign minister said

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s energy exports to Europe have hit the all-time high over the past year, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) on Tuesday.

"We are natural, interdependent partners in the energy sector. Russia’s uninterrupted hydrocarbons supplies to Europe provide competitive advantages to EU countries," he said, adding that "Russia’s energy exports to Europe have hit the all-time high over the past year."

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
