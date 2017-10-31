Russia’s energy exports to EU break record

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s energy exports to Europe have hit the all-time high over the past year, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) on Tuesday.

"We are natural, interdependent partners in the energy sector. Russia’s uninterrupted hydrocarbons supplies to Europe provide competitive advantages to EU countries," he said, adding that "Russia’s energy exports to Europe have hit the all-time high over the past year."