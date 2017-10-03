Putin says Russia is one of guarantors of energy security in Eurasia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greeting to the participants in and guests of the international forum on energy effectiveness and energy development Russian Energy Week.

"Sustainable growth of the modern world economy is tightly linked with efforts to maintain energy security," runs the message published on the Kremlin website. "And of course Russia enjoys a special role in this respect as one of the guarantors of energy security in the whole of Eurasia. The participants in and guests of this forum will have a chance to get familiar with the prospects of Russia’s fuel and energy complex and the strategic energy projects being implemented and to identify spheres of cooperation, including those in the field of energy saving and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies meeting the strictest ecological standards."

Putin said Russia Energy Week would bring together government officials, representatives of major companies, business circles and expert communities from Russia and other countries. They are to carry out fundamental, all-round analysis of the current condition of the global energy market and propose effective solutions of crucial problems.

Putin hopes that a meaningful dialogue by Russian Energy Week participants will help devise standard approaches to shaping the international energy agenda and launching new mutually beneficial initiatives.

The international energy effectiveness forum Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow’s central exhibition hall Manezh on October 4-7 with the heads of major international energy companies, leading world experts and mass media taking part. The forum will discuss the topical international energy agenda, formulate the main guidelines for the fuel and energy complex’s development and look for optimal solutions in response to the existing challenges.