Russia, EU discuss joint energy projects

Kremlin refutes US media reports about Russia's green lobby and shale oil extractionBusiness & Economy July 24, 14:54
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projectsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 14:51
Russia proposes Moscow and Sochi for hosting 2019 World Boxing ChampionshipSport July 24, 14:20
Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 13:59
Denmark’s Aske Soby wins stage 5 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle raceSport July 24, 13:17
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctionsPress Review July 24, 13:00
Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East SiberiaMilitary & Defense July 24, 11:47
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017Military & Defense July 24, 10:30
Russian first 3D printed satellite to go into spaceScience & Space July 24, 10:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia and its European partners continue to work on joint energy projects and discuss potential sanctions that might impact this cooperation adversely, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We are working with European partners on the implementation of a number of big projects. Naturally, we and our European partners attach great significance to completion of these projects and we will continue to work for that," he told journalists.
"Logically, we discuss some sanctions-related topics that potentially can hamper implementation of these projects, which causes concern for us," he added.
Earlier, the office of Kevin McCarthy, Republican majority leader in the US House of Representatives, confirmed that the US lawmakers would vote the bill imposing further anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday, July 25. The Politico newspaper reported that the deadlock situation over that initiative had been resolved on Saturday. However, the congressmen did not include a provision which would facilitate the process of lifting sanctions from Russia. According to the newspaper, the final bill, which initially included restrictions against Iran, would also include sanctions against North Korea, as McCarthy had suggested earlier.
The bill is expected to win overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.