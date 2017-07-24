Back to Main page
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projects

July 24, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman comment on the relations between the EU and Russia

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia and its European partners continue to work on joint energy projects and discuss potential sanctions that might impact this cooperation adversely, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Lavrov hopes relations with EU will get back to normal

"We are working with European partners on the implementation of a number of big projects. Naturally, we and our European partners attach great significance to completion of these projects and we will continue to work for that," he told journalists.

"Logically, we discuss some sanctions-related topics that potentially can hamper implementation of these projects, which causes concern for us," he added.

Earlier, the office of Kevin McCarthy, Republican majority leader in the US House of Representatives, confirmed that the US lawmakers would vote the bill imposing further anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday, July 25. The Politico newspaper reported that the deadlock situation over that initiative had been resolved on Saturday. However, the congressmen did not include a provision which would facilitate the process of lifting sanctions from Russia. According to the newspaper, the final bill, which initially included restrictions against Iran, would also include sanctions against North Korea, as McCarthy had suggested earlier.

The bill is expected to win overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

