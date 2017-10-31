US tries to use sanctions to elbow Russia out of weapons, energy markets — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Washington’s sanctions are aimed at elbowing Moscow out of the weapons and energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses on Tuesday.

"On the pretext of fighting against a Russian threat Washington not only tries to mend so-called Atlantic solidarity, not only to make Europeans increase defense spending, but also to gain a stronger foothold in the European economy and energy industry, to downgrade our joint projects in energy, and to elbow Russia out of the energy markets. This is precisely what the latest portion of sanctions just made public is aimed at," he said.

In his opinion the US-imposed policy of sanctions still remains an obstruction in the way of restoring economic cooperation between Russia and the European countries.

"Against the backdrop of resumed economic growth new opportunities are opening up in Russia in front of foreign businesses, including those you represent," Lavrov said. "The US-imposed spiral of sanctions is the main obstruction to this."

"It is up to the Europeans to decide if they really need antagonism in relations with Russia. We know that in the EU’s political and business circles discontent over this situation is voiced ever more frequently."