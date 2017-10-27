Back to Main page
New US sanctions crop up just as Russian defense industry thrives, MP notes

Business & Economy
October 27, 13:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US authorities earlier unveiled a list of Russian organizations, in an attempt to ban third parties from dealing with them at the risk of sanctions

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Washington’s move to draw up a new list of Russian enterprises, cooperation with which may be punishable by sanctions, comes as the competitiveness of Russia’s military and industrial complex is surging, Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov said on Friday.

The US authorities earlier unveiled a list of Russian organizations and agencies, in an attempt to ban third parties from dealing with them at the risk of sanctions. Some of these organizations are already on the US blacklist. Among them are Russian defense sector enterprises, such as the Kalashnikov Group, Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec), Admiratly Shipyard, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Rosoboronexport and others.

Read also

Kremlin blasts news about fresh US sanctions as ‘echoes of hostility against Russia’

"Due to its weakness, the United States is going off the deep end trying to harm our country. It is clear that the competitiveness of our military-industrial complex has demonstrated its efficiency to the whole world," Shamanov emphasized.

"Even those countries, which are in the friendly blocs with America or are its shadow allies, even they have started purchasing Russian weapons, first of all the air defense systems," he pointed out.

"Our broadening cooperation with the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and bilateral contacts with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and their interest, shown by obtaining the observer status in organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, signals that we are moving in a right direction. We need to move further," the MP said.

Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
