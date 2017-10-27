Russia expects that Turkey will open market for meat producers shortly

GORKI, October 27. /TASS/. Russia expects that Turkey will open its market for Russian meat producers soon, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday, commenting on limited deliveries of tomatoes from Turkey.

"We noticed positive steps of Turkish colleagues on access of Russian foods to the Turkish market. Inspections of our cattle-breeding businesses were completed and we expect the Turkish market will be opened soon for our companies in respect of these kinds of products," Dvorkovich said.