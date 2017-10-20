Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30

Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia will authorize deliveries of aubergines and pomegranates from several Turkish enterprises since October 30, official spokesperson of Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told TASS on Friday.
"The inspection showed that according to preliminary data, 24 pomegranate planting companies and 7 aubergine planting companies conform to Russian requirements among the ones suggested by the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture," Melano said. The ban on import will be lifted from October 30, she added.
Rosselkhoznadzor banned import of Turkish pomegranates from March 17, 2016, and import of aubergines from April 25 of the same year.