Four Turkish producers to start tomatoes supplies to Russia in December

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Four Turkish producers have obtained permission on tomatoes supplies to Russia in the amount of 50,000 tonnes, Russia’s Energy Minister and co-head of the Russia-Turkish intergovernmental commission said on Wednesday, adding that respective regulatory changes are being prepared now so that first tomatoes could be delivered to Russia starting December 1.

"A principle decision has been made to prepare regulatory changes so that four enterprises will be allowed to supply production in the amount of 50,000 tonnes of tomatoes starting December 1. Prior to this it is necessary to make regulatory changes, which are now being endorsed," he said.

Moscow banned imports of vegetables and fruits from Turkey due to phytosanitary considerations on January 1, 2016 shortly after Turkey’s air force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber in Syria airspace in November 2015. Since then Russia has lifted almost all restrictions on deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey to date, nonetheless, tomato imports are still banned.