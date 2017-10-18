Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four Turkish producers to start tomatoes supplies to Russia in December

Business & Economy
October 18, 16:26 UTC+3 SOCHI

The enterprises will be allowed to supply production in the amount of 50,000 tonnes

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Four Turkish producers have obtained permission on tomatoes supplies to Russia in the amount of 50,000 tonnes, Russia’s Energy Minister and co-head of the Russia-Turkish intergovernmental commission said on Wednesday, adding that respective regulatory changes are being prepared now so that first tomatoes could be delivered to Russia starting December 1.

Read also

Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions

Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — Kremlin

Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more years

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

"A principle decision has been made to prepare regulatory changes so that four enterprises will be allowed to supply production in the amount of 50,000 tonnes of tomatoes starting December 1. Prior to this it is necessary to make regulatory changes, which are now being endorsed," he said.

Moscow banned imports of vegetables and fruits from Turkey due to phytosanitary considerations on January 1, 2016 shortly after Turkey’s air force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber in Syria airspace in November 2015. Since then Russia has lifted almost all restrictions on deliveries of agricultural products from Turkey to date, nonetheless, tomato imports are still banned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian track and field athletes suspended over doping
2
Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief
3
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
4
Russia urges US to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
7
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама