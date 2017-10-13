Back to Main page
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions

Business & Economy
October 13, 11:14 UTC+3
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia has requested explanations from Turkey on new export restrictions, Deputy Economic Development Minister Aleksei Gruzdev said Friday, adding that the Turkish side has already submitted certain documents.

"They [Russia’s trade mission in Turkey - TASS] has made a request. We will obtain explanations within days. Certain documents have already been sent, and we are analyzing them now," he said.

