Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia has requested explanations from Turkey on new export restrictions, Deputy Economic Development Minister Aleksei Gruzdev said Friday, adding that the Turkish side has already submitted certain documents.
"They [Russia’s trade mission in Turkey - TASS] has made a request. We will obtain explanations within days. Certain documents have already been sent, and we are analyzing them now," he said.