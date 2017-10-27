Russia to resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1

Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 15:58
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will resume imports of tomatoes from Turkey from November 1, 2017 in compliance with quotas set by the Agriculture Ministry.
The relevant decree dated October 26, 2017, has been published on the website of the Cabinet.
According to the statement, amendments have been made to the list of agricultural products, raw materials and foodstuffs from Turkey that were banned from import to Russia from January 1, 2016. The amendment concern position "fresh or chilled tomatoes." It states that the ban is not applied to the goods, which are imported within the volume of imports set by the Agriculture Ministry.
The resolution comes into force on November 1, 2017.
On November 30, 2015, the Russian government approved the list of agricultural products, raw materials and foodstuffs from Turkey, banned for import to Russia from January 1, 2016.
Now, the introduced amendment will allow for supplies of Turkish tomatoes to the Russian market in the amount determined by the Agriculture Ministry from November 1, 2017. The supplies should be carried out under the guarantees of the competent authority of the Republic of Turkey and under supervision of the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor), the government indicated.