Turkey hopes for 35% annual trade growth with Russia

KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. Turkey expects the annual trade growth with Russia would be 35% by 2020, Turkey’s Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci said at the 15th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Our trade turnover grew by 30% over past eight months," he said. "We realize we have not reached the levels we had before the sorrowful events (mutual sanctions from Russia and Turkey - TASS)."

"I hope that 35% a year (trade turnover’s growth - TASS) are quite realistic," he continued. "And by 2020, $2100 billion is the figure we could reach."

This could be done also by having a joint investment fund between the Russian Direct Investments Fund and Turkey, he added.

The countries would aspire using national currencies in settlements, but the minister said it would not be possible however to use national currencies 100%.