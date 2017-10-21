Turkey hopes for 35% annual trade growth with Russia

NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deploymentWorld October 21, 13:01
Russia has no doubts Iran observes JCPOA - deputy foreign ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 21, 11:04
Monuments to Soviet troops in PolandWorld October 21, 10:57
Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana processWorld October 21, 3:03
Privileges to certain languages in Ukraine’s education law to worsen situation — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 21:46
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expertMilitary & Defense October 20, 21:05
Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
International station to orbit Moon at 70,000 km distance from EarthScience & Space October 20, 20:09
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 19:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KAZAN, October 21. /TASS/. Turkey expects the annual trade growth with Russia would be 35% by 2020, Turkey’s Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci said at the 15th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.
"Our trade turnover grew by 30% over past eight months," he said. "We realize we have not reached the levels we had before the sorrowful events (mutual sanctions from Russia and Turkey - TASS)."
"I hope that 35% a year (trade turnover’s growth - TASS) are quite realistic," he continued. "And by 2020, $2100 billion is the figure we could reach."
This could be done also by having a joint investment fund between the Russian Direct Investments Fund and Turkey, he added.
The countries would aspire using national currencies in settlements, but the minister said it would not be possible however to use national currencies 100%.