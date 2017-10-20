Back to Main page
Rosatom obtains first license on Akkuyu nuclear plant construction in Turkey

Business & Economy
October 20, 12:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project, estimated at $20 bln, stipulates the construction of four power units

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Rosatom has obtained the first license on construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the first nuclear power plant in Turkey, Russia's nuclear corporation reported Friday.

"The limited construction permit allows to launch construction and assembly operations at all sites of the nuclear power plant, excluding the buildings and facilities that are significant for the nuclear part of the plant," the report said.

The company also plans to receive the main construction license for Akkuyu by mid-2018. "The construction license, which allows to start manufacturing of all buildings and facilities of the nuclear power plant, as well as installation of all required systems provided that all security standards are strictly complied, is expected in the first half of 2018," Rosatom said.

The construction project of the first Akkuyu NPP in Turkey is being implemented based on the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey in Ankara in May 2010. The project, estimated at $20 bln, stipulates the construction of four power units with VVER-1200 reactors with total capacity of 4,800 MW.

