Turkey satisfied with implementation of Turkish Stream and Akkuyu plant project

Business & Economy
October 18, 16:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Akkuyu project, estimated at $20 billion, implies the construction and operation of Turkey's first nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Ankara is satisfied with the rates of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline construction and the Akkuyu nuclear project implementation, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said Wednesday.

"The construction of the Turkish Stream started two months ago," he said, adding that "presidents of the two countries said during talks on September 27, that they were satisfied with the rate of the project’s implementation."

"The construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant goes as planned," the diplomat added.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The first thread is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market, while the second one will be used to supply gas to southern and southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year.

The Akkuyu project, estimated at $20 billion, implies the construction and operation of Turkey's first nuclear power plant. The plan is to construct four power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 MW.

