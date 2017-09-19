Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom launches construction work at Akkuyu NPP site in Turkey

Business & Economy
September 19, 19:13 UTC+3 VIENNA

In 2010, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement on construction and operation of Turkey's first Akkuyu nuclear power plant

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom has launched construction works at the site where of the first nuclear power plant Akkuyu will be built, Rosatom's head Alexei Likhachev told reporters at the 61st regular session of the IAEA general conference.

Read also

Putin certain Akkuyu NPP in Turkey to be built on time

"General construction works on the site are already underway, including hydraulic facilities," he said.

Likhachev reminded that Rosatom hopes to get a license to build a nuclear power plant in Turkey before the end of this year.

"Provided that we are working directly with the regulator in Turkey, we hope to get the license this year, but the construction works are already underway, so we are optimistic about the future," Likhachev said.

In 2010, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement to cooperate on construction and operation of Turkey's first Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The project is estimated at $20 billion and implies the construction of four power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 MW. Rosatom expects to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant start in 2023.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
4
Syria, Ukraine in focus of meeting between Russian, Hungarian top diplomats
5
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Russia ready to help Somalia in war on terror
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама