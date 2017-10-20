Russia’s Rosneft enter oil pipeline infrastructure project in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past yearsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 21:03
VERONA, October 20. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan announced the launch of a joint infrastructure project on the exploitation of a pipeline in the Kurdish autonomous region, the press service of the Russian company reported.
"The accession to the infrastructure project will boost the implementation of the company’s strategic goals and help to up the efficiency of oil supplies to consumers, including supplies of oil from Kurdistan to Rosneft oil refineries in Germany," the press service cited Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin as saying.
According to the press service, the share of the Russian major oil company in the new project could stand at 60%.