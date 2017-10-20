Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Rosneft enter oil pipeline infrastructure project in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Business & Economy
October 20, 4:16 UTC+3 VERONA

According to the press service, the share of the Russian major oil company in the new project could stand at 60%

Share
1 pages in this article

VERONA, October 20. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan announced the launch of a joint infrastructure project on the exploitation of a pipeline in the Kurdish autonomous region, the press service of the Russian company reported.

"The accession to the infrastructure project will boost the implementation of the company’s strategic goals and help to up the efficiency of oil supplies to consumers, including supplies of oil from Kurdistan to Rosneft oil refineries in Germany," the press service cited Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin as saying.

According to the press service, the share of the Russian major oil company in the new project could stand at 60%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years
2
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says
3
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
6
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
7
Russian large anti-submarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама