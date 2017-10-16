Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court fines messenger Telegram $14,000 for refusal to share info with FSB

Business & Economy
October 16, 12:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Federal Security Service set July, 19 as the deadline

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Feoktistov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has fined the messenger Telegram 800,000 ($14,000) rubles for its refusal to provide information in response to a request from the federal security service FSB needed for decoding users’ messages, a source in the court told TASS.

Read also

CEO says Telegram messenger actively blocks banned content

"Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.31 of the Code of Administrative Procedure … and ordered an administrative fine of 800,000 rubles ($14,000)," the court said.

As follows from the lawsuit, Russia’s Federal Security Service on July 12 addressed Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov with a request for providing information needed for decoding messages exchanged between the users of six phone numbers.

July 19 was set as the deadline.

The request failed to be acted on within the established deadline. There has been no other reply from Telegram, either.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike on Syria
2
Russia denounces North Korea’s actions to develop nuclear program
3
Russian top diplomat slams West’s ‘mean and dishonest’ actions against Libya
4
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military drills in Kazakhstan
5
Russia still trapped in cellar with new record low in newly-released FIFA World Rankings
6
Russian top diplomat slams Pyongyang’s violation of UN resolutions
7
Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plans
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама