CEO says Telegram messenger actively blocks banned content

CEO says Telegram messenger actively blocks banned contentBusiness & Economy September 27, 5:21
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chiefMilitary & Defense September 27, 5:14
Russia set to create one of world’s best anti-doping systems — ministerSport September 27, 4:12
Explosions heard from Ukraine’s biggest munitions depot near Vinnitsa — policeWorld September 27, 1:15
Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, said on Tuesday a criminal case launched against him in Iran was not due to claims of Telegram’s reported popularity among terrorist groups, as it takes efficient measures against prohibited content.
"We actively block in Iran content related to terrorism and pornography. I think that there are other reasons behind this," Durov said on his Twitter page.
He said that Telegram blocks more than a thousand of channels, bots and chats with terrorism-and pornography-related content.
AP said on September 26, citing Iran’s ISNA News Agency, that a criminal case has been reportedly initiated in Iran against Durov. According to the agency, the charges stemmed from Telegram’s popularity among Islamic State militants, and drug and human traffickers.