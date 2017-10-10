IMF predicts oil price plunge to $50 per barrel in 2017-2018

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund expects global oil prices at around $50 per barrel, down from its April projection of $55 per barrel, according to the World Economic Outlook report published Tuesday.
In 2016, the average oil price amounted to $42.84 per barrel. The IMF expects it to reach $50.28 in 2017, and $50.17 in 2018, the latest report said.