IMF predicts oil price plunge to $50 per barrel in 2017-2018

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund expects global oil prices at around $50 per barrel, down from its April projection of $55 per barrel, according to the World Economic Outlook report published Tuesday.

In 2016, the average oil price amounted to $42.84 per barrel. The IMF expects it to reach $50.28 in 2017, and $50.17 in 2018, the latest report said.