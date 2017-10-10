Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IMF predicts oil price plunge to $50 per barrel in 2017-2018

Business & Economy
October 10, 17:16 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Earlier, the company forecast global oil prices at around $55 per barrel in 2017-2018

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund expects global oil prices at around $50 per barrel, down from its April projection of $55 per barrel, according to the World Economic Outlook report published Tuesday.

In 2016, the average oil price amounted to $42.84 per barrel. The IMF expects it to reach $50.28 in 2017, and $50.17 in 2018, the latest report said.

Read also

Economic Development Ministry improves forecast for ruble exchange rate, oil price in 2017

Brent oil price to reach $45-55 per barrel in 2018 — energy minister

Russian economy reacts to oil price fall better than others — economy minister

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017

Russian ruble's exchange rate dependence on oil price declining — Finance Ministry

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
Companies
IMF
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
4
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
5
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
6
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
7
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама