Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017

Business & Economy
July 24, 17:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Energy Ministry maintains a forecast of $50-60 per barrel in the second half of the year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

Read also

World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspective

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry sees potential for growth in oil prices, but so far it maintains a forecast of $50-60 per barrel in the second half of the year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"My forecast was that the price in the second half of the year could be between $50 and $60. Let’s see how the events will develop. The third quarter is special, because [during this period] demand is growing, so we will monitor it. The price level sufficiently reflects the real picture, although there is a potential for price growth," he said.

In June 2017, the average price of Urals oil blend was $45.65 per barrel. In April, the price of Brent oil blend reached more than $56 per barrel.

Oil production cut agreement

Full compliance with the oil production cut agreement between OPEC member states and countries and outside will make it possible to withdraw 200,000 barrels of oil a day from the market, Novak went on. 

"We believe that if those countries that are not fully fulfilling their obligations for the moment (to cut production - TASS) comply 100% with the agreement, this will give an additional effect. According to our estimates, about 200,000 barrels, this should be added to reduction in production in comparison with today's level," the minister said.

Novak explained that, according to the results of six months, the level of compliance with the agreement was about 98%.

Earlier Novak noted that the monitoring committee insists on 100% compliance with the oil production cut agreement by all OPEC countries and non-OPEC oil producers.

Read also

Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft deliver almost 6,000 strikes on gunmen in Syria in 2 months
2
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president says
3
Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions
4
Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in Donbass
5
Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017
6
Fine on ExxonMobil is attack against US Secretary of State, expert believes
7
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама