Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brent oil price to reach $45-55 per barrel in 2018 — energy minister

Business & Economy
September 06, 9:15 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian Ministry of Energy forecast the price of oil in the second half of 2017 in the range of $50-60 per barrel

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

IMF expects oil prices to hover at around $55 per barrel in 2017-2018

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Brent oil price in 2018 will be in the range of $45-55 per barrel, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The range will be $45-55 per barrel," he said, talking about Brent crude oil.

The Russian Ministry of Energy forecast the price of oil in the second half of 2017 in the range of $50-60 per barrel.

Earlier Novak said that he expected the price for oil in 2017 to be set at the level from $50-60 per barrel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
2
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
3
Russia’s naval ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov escorts Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
4
Putin says Russia ready for joint economic projects with Seoul and Beijing
5
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine should be agreed on by UN Security Council — OSCE
6
Donetsk ready to discuss initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
7
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама