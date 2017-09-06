Brent oil price to reach $45-55 per barrel in 2018 — energy minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Brent oil price in 2018 will be in the range of $45-55 per barrel, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The range will be $45-55 per barrel," he said, talking about Brent crude oil.

The Russian Ministry of Energy forecast the price of oil in the second half of 2017 in the range of $50-60 per barrel.

Earlier Novak said that he expected the price for oil in 2017 to be set at the level from $50-60 per barrel.