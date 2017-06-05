Back to Main page
Russian ruble's exchange rate dependence on oil price declining — Finance Ministry

Business & Economy
June 05, 11:31 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS /. Russia’s Finance Ministry states a gradual decrease in the dependence of the ruble exchange rate on oil prices, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said in an interview with TASS.

"If we look at the dependence of the dynamics of the exchange rate and the dynamics of oil prices since February (2017 - TASS), when we started these operations (purchases of foreign currency - TASS), we see that the correlation has strongly changed and decreased," he said.

"This is a slow process, but we are approaching this goal," the deputy minister added.

