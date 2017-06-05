Russian ruble's exchange rate dependence on oil price declining — Finance Ministry

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’Society & Culture June 05, 12:15
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jetsMilitary & Defense June 05, 12:06
Woman killed, child wounded in Donbass — Donetsk News AgencyWorld June 05, 10:08
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighterMilitary & Defense June 05, 8:34
Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with QatarWorld June 05, 7:48
Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to liveRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 5:12
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 3:49
London police arrest 12 peopleWorld June 04, 17:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS /. Russia’s Finance Ministry states a gradual decrease in the dependence of the ruble exchange rate on oil prices, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said in an interview with TASS.
"If we look at the dependence of the dynamics of the exchange rate and the dynamics of oil prices since February (2017 - TASS), when we started these operations (purchases of foreign currency - TASS), we see that the correlation has strongly changed and decreased," he said.
"This is a slow process, but we are approaching this goal," the deputy minister added.