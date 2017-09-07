Back to Main page
President says South Korea interested in signing free trade agreement with EAEU

Business & Economy
September 07, 8:38 UTC+3
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Seoul is interested in signing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), South Korean President Moon Jae-in said addressing the plenary session of the Third Easter Economic Forum.

"South Korea is interested in the early signing of a free trade agreement with the EAEU," he said.

Eurasian Economic Union
