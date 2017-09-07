Development of Far East to improve Russia’s competitive capabilities, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The development of Russia’s Far East should be an integral part of measures aimed at improving the country’s competitive capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Ensuring the dynamic growth in this region is one of our priorities and an important part of the strategy aimed at improving Russia’s competitive capabilities, strengthening the country’s economy and human capital," Putin said.

According to him, in the recent years, Russia’s authorities "have accumulated significant financial and administrative resources in the Far East," while preparations for the 2012 APEC summit gave impetus to the region’s development. "The forum helped the world, particularly the businessmen from the Asian-Pacific region, discover Russia’s Far East." "The Eastern Economic Forum, in turn, enriches the atmosphere of benevolence and openness," Putin added.