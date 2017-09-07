Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Development of Far East to improve Russia’s competitive capabilities, Putin says

Business & Economy
September 07, 8:25 UTC+3

According to the president, in the recent years, Russia’s authorities "have accumulated significant financial and administrative resources in the Far East"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The development of Russia’s Far East should be an integral part of measures aimed at improving the country’s competitive capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Read also

Minister says foreign investors show great interest in Far East energy projects

Industry in Far East up by 8.6% over past three years — Putin

South Korea, Far East Development Fund to invest up to $2 bln in projects in Russia

Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far East

"Ensuring the dynamic growth in this region is one of our priorities and an important part of the strategy aimed at improving Russia’s competitive capabilities, strengthening the country’s economy and human capital," Putin said.

According to him, in the recent years, Russia’s authorities "have accumulated significant financial and administrative resources in the Far East," while preparations for the 2012 APEC summit gave impetus to the region’s development. "The forum helped the world, particularly the businessmen from the Asian-Pacific region, discover Russia’s Far East." "The Eastern Economic Forum, in turn, enriches the atmosphere of benevolence and openness," Putin added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
2
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
3
Putin says all countries, including US, benefit from cooperation with Russia
4
Russia ready to cooperate in space if ‘smart guys’ in US don’t meddle — Putin
5
Russia, Belarus put air defense forces on joint combat duty
6
Eastern Economic Forum – Day One Summary
7
The ‘Far Eastern Hectare’: Initial Experiences
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама