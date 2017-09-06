Back to Main page
Putin says Russia ready for joint economic projects with Seoul and Beijing

Business & Economy
September 06, 10:31 UTC+3
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready for trilateral cooperation on economic projects with South Korea and China, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2017 Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"I'd like to note that Russia continues to be ready to implement trilateral projects with South Korea," said Putin after the talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

According to the president, "we could be talking about supplying Russian pipe gas to Korea, integration of power grids, railway systems in Russia and the Republic of South Korea and North Korea." The Russian leader believes that "the implementation of these initiatives will not only bring economic benefits, but also contribute to the strengthening of trust and stability on the Korean peninsula."

