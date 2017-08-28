Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017

Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
US sanctions against Venezuela aimed at worsening internal situation — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 16:58
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports careerSport August 28, 16:23
The 20th century's greatest human rights activistsWorld August 28, 16:17
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017Business & Economy August 28, 16:03
One officer killed, second wounded in Dagestan special operationWorld August 28, 14:39
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness checkMilitary & Defense August 28, 14:36
Moscow working on measures to respond to tightened US anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 14:30
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in JulyBusiness & Economy August 28, 14:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China at the current growth rates for the year may exceed $80 bln, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Monday.
"This year, for six to seven months, growth of trade turnover amounted to around 30%. If we keep this momentum, then by the end of the year our trade will reach $80 bln and even slightly more," the diplomat said.
According to the General Administration Customs of China, the trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 25.5% in annual terms to $46.82 bln. At the end of 2016, this indicator grew by 2.2% in annual terms and reached $69.52 bln.