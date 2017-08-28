Back to Main page
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017

Business & Economy
August 28, 16:03 UTC+3 BEIJING
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China at the current growth rates for the year may exceed $80 bln, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Monday.

"This year, for six to seven months, growth of trade turnover amounted to around 30%. If we keep this momentum, then by the end of the year our trade will reach $80 bln and even slightly more," the diplomat said.

According to the General Administration Customs of China, the trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 25.5% in annual terms to $46.82 bln. At the end of 2016, this indicator grew by 2.2% in annual terms and reached $69.52 bln.

